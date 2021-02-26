Where people in Honolulu are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Honolulu are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Honolulu between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#25. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 444

– Migration from Chicago to Urban Honolulu: 675 (#82 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 231 to Urban Honolulu

#24. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 506

– Migration from Jacksonville to Urban Honolulu: 239 (#21 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 267 to Jacksonville

#23. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 518

– Migration from Austin to Urban Honolulu: 84 (#116 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 434 to Austin

#22. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Olympia in 2014-2018: 537

– Migration from Olympia to Urban Honolulu: 294 (#10 most common destination from Olympia)

– Net migration: 243 to Olympia

#21. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 548

– Migration from Columbus to Urban Honolulu: 633 (#5 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 85 to Urban Honolulu

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 649

– Migration from Dallas to Urban Honolulu: 475 (#68 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 174 to Dallas

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 690

– Migration from New York to Urban Honolulu: 771 (#102 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 81 to Urban Honolulu

#18. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 748

– Migration from San Antonio to Urban Honolulu: 768 (#19 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 20 to Urban Honolulu

#17. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 754

– Migration from Fayetteville to Urban Honolulu: 501 (#14 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 253 to Fayetteville

#16. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 768

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Urban Honolulu: 88 (#73 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 680 to Salt Lake City

#15. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 781

– Migration from Phoenix to Urban Honolulu: 816 (#35 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 35 to Urban Honolulu

#14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 868

– Migration from Denver to Urban Honolulu: 381 (#59 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 487 to Denver

#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 954

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Urban Honolulu: 1,555 (#7 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 601 to Urban Honolulu

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 971

– Migration from Portland to Urban Honolulu: 440 (#37 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 531 to Portland

#11. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 978

– Migration from Baltimore to Urban Honolulu: 351 (#50 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 627 to Baltimore

#10. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2014-2018: 1,142

– Migration from Killeen to Urban Honolulu: 813 (#6 most common destination from Killeen)

– Net migration: 329 to Killeen

#9. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 1,188

– Migration from San Francisco to Urban Honolulu: 750 (#40 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 438 to San Francisco

#8. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 1,203

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Urban Honolulu: 801 (#12 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 402 to Colorado Springs

#7. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 1,365

– Migration from Riverside to Urban Honolulu: 1,024 (#20 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 341 to Riverside

#6. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Kahului in 2014-2018: 1,699

– Migration from Kahului to Urban Honolulu: 856 (#1 most common destination from Kahului)

– Net migration: 843 to Kahului

#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,799

– Migration from Seattle to Urban Honolulu: 1,571 (#21 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 228 to Seattle

#4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 2,245

– Migration from San Diego to Urban Honolulu: 1,662 (#17 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 583 to San Diego

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 2,281

– Migration from Los Angeles to Urban Honolulu: 2,343 (#25 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 62 to Urban Honolulu

#2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 2,311

– Migration from Washington to Urban Honolulu: 1,616 (#34 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 695 to Washington

#1. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 2,450

– Migration from Las Vegas to Urban Honolulu: 644 (#26 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 1,806 to Las Vegas