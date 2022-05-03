HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week is a special time to celebrate teachers across the country for the countless hours they devote to their students in-and-out of the classrooms.

In Hawaii, several businesses are showing their appreciation by offering discounts and freebies.

Aloha Petroleum

Offer: 25-cent-per-gallon discount with cash purchase

Valid: May 2-6

Details: Purchase must be made in cash to receive the discount. Present your valid school ID.

Participating locations: All Aloha Petroleum and Shell stations statewide that have an Aloha Island Mart. View flyer.

Aloha Island Mart

Offer: Free coffee or fountain drink (any size)

Valid: May 2-6

Details: One per person per day with valid school ID.

Dunkin’

Offer: Free classic donut and small hot coffee

Valid: May 2-6

Details: One per person per day with valid school ID.

Participating locations: Ualena Street, Pearlridge, Pearl City Gateway, Kapolei and University of Hawaii at Manoa.

McDonald’s of Hawaii

Offer: Free medium hot brewed or iced coffee

Valid: May 2-8

Details: One per person per day with valid school ID. No purchase necessary. Offer available all day in the restaurants or via the drive-thru. Valid at all 73 McDonald’s locations on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii Island, and Kauai.

Jamba Juice

Offer: Buy one smoothie, get one free

Valid: Tuesday, May 3

Details: Must present valid school ID or recent pay stub.

Jack in the Box

Offer: Free hot or iced coffee

Valid: May 2-4

Details: Must present valid school ID or recent pay stub.

Big City Diner

Offer: 15% off your entree with a beverage purchase per person

Valid: Every Tuesday in May (3, 10, 17, 24, and 31)

Details: Valid 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. for dine in only; up to four (4) people per table with HSTA membership card or valid school ID. Not valid with any other discount, special, or with $50 pre-printed “C”-cards.

Eden in Love

Offer: 20% off online purchases and pre-ordered Teach with Aloha totes

Valid: May 2-6

Details: Shop online and receive 20% off your entire online purchase with code TEACHWITHALOHA. Get 20% off the new Teach with Aloha tote collection, designed for all-star teachers! Teach with Aloha totes are preorders and will be available on June 6; available in red and white.

Hulalei Designs

Offer: 20% off online purchases

Valid: Now through June 30

Details: Shop online and use code KUMU at checkout.

Liʻu Love Clothing

Offer: 15% off online purchases

Valid: May 2-6

Details: Shop online and use code KUMU15 at checkout.

Bess Press

Offer: 35% off print titles

Valid: May 2-31

Details: Offer valid on print titles listed on the Bess Press website; bilingual/monolingual island readers (Chuukese, Marshallese, Hawaiian) excluded from offer.

