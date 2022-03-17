HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been a surge in job openings as the economy begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and some employers are still left struggling with a staffing shortage. As a result, workers have a lot of leverage.
Last year, Americans were quitting their jobs at record rates during the so-called “Great Resignation,” with a recent study finding that many left because they felt underappreciated among other factors. On Thursday, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates.
The study ranked the 50 states — and the District of Columbia — based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment.
States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates
|Rank
|State
|Resignation Rate (Latest Month)
|Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months)
|1
|Alaska
|3.50%
|3.98%
|2
|South Carolina
|3.80%
|3.28%
|3
|Georgia
|3.60%
|3.66%
|4
|Delaware
|3.80%
|3.13%
|5
|Kentucky
|3.50%
|3.43%
|6
|Mississippi
|3.50%
|3.39%
|7
|West Virginia
|3.50%
|3.26%
|8
|Arizona
|3.50%
|3.21%
|9
|Tennessee
|3.50%
|3.13%
|10
|Hawaii
|3.20%
|3.41%
Hawaii Job Resignation Stats
- Resignation rate during the latest month: 3.20%
- Resignation rate in the past 12 months: 3.41%
- Overall rank: 10th highest in the country
Among the states with the lowest job resignation rates are New York, Minnesota, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, District of Columbia, Washington, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin.
Click here to read the full report.
Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information
Data used to create this ranking were obtained from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.