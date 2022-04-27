HONOLULU (KHON2) — The highly-anticipated NFL 2022 draft is happening this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the largest viewership is expected to come from the most NFL-obsessed states.
Can you guess where Hawaii ranks?
According to odds comparison experts sidelines.io, Hawaii ranked 24th as the Most Obsessed NFL States in America based on an analysis of data from Google Trends. Each state was scored on its search levels for NFL, NFL Draft and NFL Combine.
- North Dakota
- Wisconsin
- Ohio
- Minnesota
- Pennsylvania
- South Dakota
- Iowa
- Montana
- Michigan
- Nebraska
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Maryland
- Delaware
- Wyoming
- District of Columbia
- Colorado
- New Jersey
- Missouri
- Virginia
- Arizona
- Nevada
- Connecticut
- Hawaii
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Georgia
- Massachusetts
- Louisiana
- Rhode Island
- New Hampshire
- Mississippi
- Florida
- New Mexico
- Illinois
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Maine
- Idaho
- Washington
- Utah
- Alabama
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
- Oklahoma
- New York
- Kentucky
- Vermont
- California
- Oregon
- Alaska
The NFL Draft kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28, and concludes on Saturday, April 30.
This will be the first time Nevada is hosting the NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft will be aired on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It can also be heard on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.