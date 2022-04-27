HONOLULU (KHON2) — The highly-anticipated NFL 2022 draft is happening this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the largest viewership is expected to come from the most NFL-obsessed states.

Can you guess where Hawaii ranks?

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

According to odds comparison experts sidelines.io, Hawaii ranked 24th as the Most Obsessed NFL States in America based on an analysis of data from Google Trends. Each state was scored on its search levels for NFL, NFL Draft and NFL Combine.

North Dakota Wisconsin Ohio Minnesota Pennsylvania South Dakota Iowa Montana Michigan Nebraska Indiana Kansas Maryland Delaware Wyoming District of Columbia Colorado New Jersey Missouri Virginia Arizona Nevada Connecticut Hawaii North Carolina South Carolina Georgia Massachusetts Louisiana Rhode Island New Hampshire Mississippi Florida New Mexico Illinois Texas Tennessee Maine Idaho Washington Utah Alabama West Virginia Arkansas Oklahoma New York Kentucky Vermont California Oregon Alaska

The NFL Draft kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28, and concludes on Saturday, April 30.

This will be the first time Nevada is hosting the NFL Draft.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The NFL Draft will be aired on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It can also be heard on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.