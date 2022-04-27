HONOLULU (KHON2) — The highly-anticipated NFL 2022 draft is happening this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the largest viewership is expected to come from the most NFL-obsessed states.

Can you guess where Hawaii ranks?

According to odds comparison experts sidelines.io, Hawaii ranked 24th as the Most Obsessed NFL States in America based on an analysis of data from Google Trends. Each state was scored on its search levels for NFL, NFL Draft and NFL Combine.

  1. North Dakota
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Ohio
  4. Minnesota
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. South Dakota
  7. Iowa
  8. Montana
  9. Michigan
  10. Nebraska
  11. Indiana
  12. Kansas
  13. Maryland
  14. Delaware
  15. Wyoming
  16. District of Columbia
  17. Colorado
  18. New Jersey
  19. Missouri
  20. Virginia
  21. Arizona
  22. Nevada
  23. Connecticut
  24. Hawaii
  25. North Carolina
  26. South Carolina
  27. Georgia
  28. Massachusetts
  29. Louisiana
  30. Rhode Island
  31. New Hampshire
  32. Mississippi
  33. Florida
  34. New Mexico
  35. Illinois
  36. Texas
  37. Tennessee
  38. Maine
  39. Idaho
  40. Washington
  41. Utah
  42. Alabama
  43. West Virginia
  44. Arkansas
  45. Oklahoma
  46. New York
  47. Kentucky
  48. Vermont
  49. California
  50. Oregon
  51. Alaska

The NFL Draft kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28, and concludes on Saturday, April 30.

This will be the first time Nevada is hosting the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft will be aired on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It can also be heard on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.