Where Hawaii ranks in 2022’s most sinful states

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every state has its vices and virtues, but some states are more well-behaved than others. Can you guess where Hawaii ranks in the most sinful places to live?

Wallethub compared the 50 states across 47 indicators of immoral or illicit behavior, from violent crimes to excessive drinking and gambling disorders.

The 47 indicators were pulled from seven key areas: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. Here are the results.

MOST SINFUL STATES

  1. Nevada
  2. California
  3. Texas
  4. Florida
  5. Louisiana

Hawaii came in 38th place, and Idaho was ranked last.

ANGER & HATE

Top 5 states with the most violent crimes per capita:

  1. Alaska
  2. Arkansas
  3. Louisiana
  4. New Mexico
  5. Tennessee

* These states are all tied in ranking and listed in no particular order.

JEALOUSY

Top 5 states with the most thefts per capita:

  1. Louisiana
  2. New Mexico
  3. Colorado
  4. Washington
  5. South Carolina

EXCESSES & VICES

Top 5 states with the most excessive drinking:

  1. Wisconsin
  2. Montana
  3. Vermont
  4. Iowa
  5. North Dakota

AVARICE

Top 5 states with the highest share of population with gambling disorders:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Minnesota
  3. Kansas
  4. New Jersey
  5. Nevada

* Kansas and New Jersey are tied for third place.

LUST

Top 5 states with highest average time spent on adult entertainment sites:

  1. Rhode Island
  2. Vermont
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Connecticut

VANITY

Top 5 states with the most beauty salons per capita:

  1. New York
  2. Florida
  3. Pennsylvania
  4. California
  5. New Jersey

LAZINESS

Top 5 states with the highest percentage of adults not exercising:

  1. Kentucky
  2. Mississippi
  3. Arkansas
  4. Louisiana
  5. Oklahoma

Data used to create this ranking were collected from a list of entities including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Trade Commission, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, TransUnion, National Council on Problem Gambling and more. Visit WalletHub for the full list of sources.

