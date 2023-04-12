HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s one of the highlights of Merrie Monarch every year–the craft fair. This year, it begins April 12 and runs through April 15.

The official Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts and Craft Fair is held at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium and Butler Buildings.

Along with the vendors at the auditorium, there are also activities held throughout the town of Hilo, including hula performances and live music.

“Every year people come to Hilo filled with excitement and anticipation of Merrie Monarch. We locals also feel the excitement of Hawaiian Culture and Hula at its finest. I enjoy discovering all of the new clothing designs, creative gift ideas and Hawaiian Culture items. Exploring new vendors, visiting your favorite booths and while browsing you run into your ohana or friends then it’s a talk story session to catch up,” said craft fair shopper, Natashia Mikami.

Craft Fair Locations

The Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium and Butler Building at 323 Manono Street are the locations of the official Artrs and Crafts Fair of the Merrie Monarch Festival. The locations will host vendors, Le Mana Perles and Palaka Rockahs, among many others. Vendor spotlights and more information can be found on the Merrie Monarch website and their Arts and Crafts Instagram page.

The Grand Naniloa Hotel, located at 93 Banyan Drive, is hosting 35 vendors across four event rooms, including Hiro’s Cookies, No’eau Designers and Aloha De Mele, among many others. The Mākeke Naniloa begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. each day through Saturday. They will also have performances. You can see their full schedule on their Instagram page.

The Hilo Hawaiian Hotel’s Craft Fair begins Wednesday and ends Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotel is located at 71 Banyan Drive.

Nani Mau Gardens is located at 421 Makalika Street. Their Hawaii Arts, Crafts & Food Festival begins Thursday and goes through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

Be sure to also check out the food trucks, live performances and hula performances across Hilo and support local shops and restaurants.

“I keep coming back every year because no matter how long the line, how hard it may be to find a parking, everyone is so full of aloha and kindness. It’s that feeling of aloha from everyone you meet that brings me back every year,” said Mikami.