HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s the first day of Fall and people all over are decorating by buying pumpkins, warm scented candles, Halloween decorations and more.

While out shopping at grocery stores you might find pumpkins already on display. It can be tempting to start carving your pumpkin this weekend. However you’ll probably want to wait.

The best time to carve your pumpkin is just a few days before Halloween. So, anywhere between 3-5 days before Oct. 31 to avoid your pumpkin turning into a moldy pile of mush.

There are also some helpful tips to consider when picking the right pumpkin for carving and the right tools that are needed.

The Home Depot has a list of helpful materials needed for your pumpkin. They recommend getting a pumpkin after the skin turns hard.

Tools needed for pumpkin carving:

Pumpkin carving kit

Knife

Drop cloth, old towels or newspaper

Work gloves

Safety glasses

Power drill

Whether you have your heart set on carving the spookiest Jack-O-Lantern, or you would rather do a witch on a broom stick these materials can get you there.

For more helpful tips on pumpkin carving, head to The Home Depot’s website.