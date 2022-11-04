A blood red moon lights up the sky during a total lunar eclipse on April 4, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The last total lunar eclipse for three years is approaching — the next one won’t happen until March 14, 2025 — and Hawaii is well situated to see the entire event from beginning to end.

From the night of Nov. 7 into Nov. 8, look up to see the total lunar eclipse!

When the earth comes between the sun and moon, the full rays of the sun get blocked by the earth, causing the shadow of the earth to darken the moon. The moon then appears to turn an orange or reddish hue — the more dust or clouds in earth’s atmosphere during the lunar eclipse, the redder the moon appears. It’s why lunar eclipses are called “Blood Moons.”

According to NASA, an eclipse happens anywhere between four to seven times a year, when our earth, moon and sun line up just right to create the cosmic-scale shadow. Next week, skywatchers will be in for a special treat for the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

Since the moon is traveling above the Pacific Ocean during the eclipse, NASA says Hawaii and Alaska are well situated to witness every stage of the event. For this eclipse, you don’t need any special equipment to observe it; however, binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and red color. It’s best to be somewhere away from city or street lights.

The different stages in Hawaii

Nov. 7, 10:02 p.m. — The moon will begin to dim as it moves into earth’s shadow.

The moon will begin to dim as it moves into earth’s shadow. Nov. 8, 12:16 a.m. — The moon will begin to turn red as it enters the center of earth’s shadow.

The moon will begin to turn red as it enters the center of earth’s shadow. 1:41 a.m. — The red color will fade as the moon begins to move out from earth’s shadow.

The red color will fade as the moon begins to move out from earth’s shadow. 3:56 a.m. — The eclipse ends.

Schedule provided by the Bishop Museum.

NASA says the more dust or clouds in earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear. Follow KHON2’s weather report to see what the conditions will be like.