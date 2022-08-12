A shower of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in 2009 in this NASA time-lapse image. (NASA/JPL)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Perseid meteor shower is considered one of the best astronomical highlights of the summer — and it’s about to hit its peak. Perseids are known for their fireballs and for leaving long “wakes” of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth’s atmosphere.

They usually bring one of the most vivid meteor showers during summer nighttime weather, delivering up to 100 “shooting stars” per hour at its height. The Perseids will peak Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13, but there’s one problem: the full Moon.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Sadly, this year’s Perseids peak will see the worst possible circumstances for spotters,” said NASA astronomer Bill Cooke. “Most of us in North America would normally see 50 or 60 meteors per hour, but this year, during the normal peak, the full Moon will reduce that to 10-20 per hour at best.”

According to Tony Smith, Planetarium Supervisor at Bishop Museum, the best way to view any meteor shower is between midnight and dawn, about 6 a.m.

“It will be hard to see anything from developed areas because of light pollution, and the Moon is just past full, so still very bright and out all night, adding its own light pollution,” said Smith.

On Oahu, dark areas like Mokuleia or other parts of the North Shore are great for viewing meteors.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

So if you find yourself outside between midnight and dawn on Saturday, don’t forget to look up! You never know, you might just catch one of the bright Perseid meteors defying the glare of the Moon.