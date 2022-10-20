HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the most beautiful meteor showers of the year is headed our way. The Orionids, which peak during mid-October, are known for their brightness and speed, traveling at about 148,000 miles per hour into earth’s atmosphere.

Due to its speed, NASA says fast meteors can become fireballs: Look for explosions of light when watching the Orionid meteor shower!

The active period for this shower is between Sept. 23 and Nov. 27, but the peak will happen over the night of Oct. 20-21 and is expected to produce about 20 to 25 meteors per hour.

Bishop Museum’s J. Watumull Planetarium says to increase your chances of spotting meteors, find a location with low light pollution, preferably above sea level. The Orionids may be visible anywhere in the sky — you just need to give yourself a clear view with enough time for your eyes to adjust.

NASA recommends viewing the meteor shower between midnight and dawn, away from city and street lights if possible.

NASA’S VIEWING TIPS

Bring a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair.

Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere or facing southeast if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere.

It will take less than 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark.

Be patient: The meteor show will last until dawn! The Orionids are also known to be framed by some of the brightest stars in the sky, providing a dazzling backdrop.

According to Bishop Museum, the moon will rise at 3:09 a.m. in Hawaii but will be a thin crescent, not impacting visibility for this shower. The best time to view meteors will be any time after midnight through sunrise (pre-dawn), with best chances between 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. before the moon rises.

While the peak will occur during the early hours of Friday, Oct. 21, the Orionids will continue through mid-November. So if you’re not free during the peak, continue checking the skies overnight through the end of the month. By November, the light from the waxing moon will decrease visibility of the meteors.

This meteor shower is caused by debris from Halley’s Comet.

“Each time that Halley returns to the inner solar system its nucleus sheds ice and rocky dust into space. The dust grains eventually become the Orionids in October and the Eta Aquarids in May if they collide with Earth’s atmosphere,” according to NASA.

NASA says it takes about 76 years for Halley’s Comet to orbit the sun once. The last time it was seen was in 1986, and it will not enter the inner solar system again until 2061.