HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaii Department of Taxation created an Act 115 Refund page on its website for residents and said those that filed their tax returns can expect to see their $300 refund by September or October and it all depends on when they filed their tax return.

According to the department, Act 115 is a one-time constitutional refund that was signed into law by Gov. David Ige on June 22, for each qualifying resident taxpayer who files an individual income tax return for the 2021 tax year on or before Dec. 31.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

When will I receive my Act 115 refund?

The Act 115 refund will be issued based on the order in which the 2021 individual income tax returns are filed. The department said it will begin issuing Act 115 refunds in the first week of September 2022.

The estimated Act 115 Refund delivery dates are in the chart below:

N-11/N-15 Filing Date 1/1/22 – 7/31/22 8/1/22 – 12/31/22 Direct Deposit Refund September 2022 up to 10 weeks after filing Paper Check Refund September – October 2022 up to 12 weeks after filing Courtesy of the State of Hawaii Department of Taxation

Who qualifies for an Act 115 refund?

Resident taxpayers who file individual income tax returns for the 2021 tax year who have been a resident of Hawaii for at least nine (9) months.

The refund will not be available for:

Any person who is claimed or eligible to be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer for federal or Hawaii individual income tax purposes.

Any person who has been convicted of a felony and who has been committed to prison, and any misdemeanant who has been committed to jail for the full 2021 tax year.

How much will my Act 115 refund be?

Act 115 refund amounts are based on each individual’s filing status, federal adjusted gross income, and the number of exemptions you are allowed to claim. For the Act 115 credit, only one refund per person will be allowed.

The Act 115 refund is $100 or $300 per person as follows:

Filing Status Federal Adjusted Gross Income Refund Per Exemption (Person) Single Under $100,000 $300 Single $100,000 and over $100 Head of Household Under $100,000 $300 Head of Household $100,000 and over $100 Married Filing Joint Under $200,000 $300 Married Filing Joint $200,000 and over $100 Married Filing Separate (Both spouses combined) Under $200,000* $300 Married Filing Separate (Both spouses combined) $200,000 and over* $100 Surviving Spouse / Qualified Widow(er) Under $200,000 $300 Surviving Spouse / Qualified Widow(er) $200,000 and over $100 Courtesy of the State of Hawaii Department of Taxation



For more information, click here.