When should you toss your toiletries?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Toiletries, we use them every day.

But if things like your makeup or razor aren’t replaced when needed, they can be a breeding ground for germs.

It’s something we don’t always think about. Most toiletries don’t even have an expiration date. But Dr. Barbara Joy Jones of Atlanta’s Northside Hospital Gwinnett points out that these items we use every day do go bad.

Here’s a refresher course on their lifespan:

“We should be getting rid of these razors within five to seven uses,” said Dr. Barbara Joy Jones. “For toothbrushes, we need to get rid of them every three to four months — the only caveat to that is that if you’re diagnosed with flu or strep you need to get rid of them immediately.”

“Loofah, the exfoliator, you need to get rid of these every three to four months they’re a breeding ground for bacteria with all the crevices,” she said.

“Liquid makeup needs to be replaced every 3 months. If you have powder makeup, you can keep that up to a year. If we’re talking about eyeliner and mascara it’s time to get rid of these within three to six months. Lipsticks — you can actually for two years — powders, eyeshadows you can keep those for up to two years as well.”

“You can keep tampons for up to five years depending on where you store them. If they’re stored where they have access to bacteria or dust, you might want to throw those away.”