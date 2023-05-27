HONOLULU (KHON2) — For die-hard fans, every day is “Iam Tongi Day” but an actual proclamation by the Honolulu mayor has a special day marked for the hometown hero.

The Iam Tongi’s concert and convoy was already a special day for Hawaii but to make the day even more historical, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi declared Tuesday, May 16 as “Iam Tongi Day”.

The mayor made the announcement on the concert stage at Turtle Bay Resort’s Stables field.

Thousands gathered to cheer on Tongi’s return along with other lawmakers including Gov. Josh Green.

“We want to just lastly say we want to celebrate his remarkable talent for being the ‘Ambassador of Aloha’ and for teaching everybody what ‘chicken skin’ means,” said Blangiardi as the crowd cheered to the announcement.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announces the declaration of “Iam Tongi Day” at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku Hawaii on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks with KHON2 News after declaring “Iam Tongi Day” on a concert stage for singer Iam Tongi’s return to the islands in Kahuku, Hawaii on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

In part of a statement, Blangiardi said “The support for Iam Tongi last at Turtle Bay was truly magical. It was a complete honor to proclaim May 16, 2023, to be IAM TONGI DAY…”

The support was evident in the crowd numbers with many of the fans flashing off their Iam Tongi merch.

On May 21, the Kahuku native was crowned the winner of American Idol, the first from Hawaii to ever win the title. To read the winning coverage, click here.