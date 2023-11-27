HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Monday, Nov. 27; and it’s National Bavarian Cream Pie Day.

And Hawaiʻi’s favorite Bavarian Cream pie is Banana Cream Pie!

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Bavarian cream concept probably became a favorite dish amongst those living in the Holy Roman Empire sometime during the Middle Ages. Some believe the pie concept came to be not long after the Rennaissance came about, possibly

The Wittlesbach princes of what is now known as Germany (formerly the Holy Roman Empire) used French chefs during the 1100s (12th century) in their kitchens who formulated Bavarian Cream for the first time.

This decadent custard took the European continent by storm with aristocrats across the region adopting the concept. What followed were creations such as the Banana Cream Pie which is Hawaii’s favorite type of pie.

Many Hawaii eateries and dessert shops come out with their special recipes of Banana Cream Pies. They add ingredients such as chocolate, making it extra fluffy or even adding fresh bananas on top.

Fortunately, Yelp! has ranked the best places we can find Banana Cream Pie pie spots in Honolulu. They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming up with their list of best spots.

Best Banana Cream Pies near Honolulu:

Hawaii Pie Company takes the top spot on Yelp!’s list. Pies can ordered from their website. This includes a Banana Foster Pie or mini for which you can enjoy every bite. This recipe has Bananas, caramel, butter and a touch of rum. You can pick it up baked or frozen to bake later.

Liliha Bakery has a Banana Chocolate Cream Pie for less than $20. This pie has chocolate, custard and banana fillings. It’s topped with sliced bananas and whipped cream. For a list of locations click here.

Sweet Revenge offers a chocolate banana Boston cream pie for $12. This pie is also inspired by those brilliant French chefs in Bavaria. According to their website, they sell these pies while supplies last; so, if it’s in stock, then you’ll want to grab one fast!

Tanya’s Pies & Grill rotates their pie flavors throughout the week. A whole pie costs less than $15, and a slice of pie is around $2.

Anna Miller’s sells a banana cream pie for people to enjoy. Their bakery is open until 6 p.m. For more information click here.

If you are wanting to challenge yourself by making a banana cream pie from scratch, then check out this easy, delicious recipe.

Banana Cream Pie Recipe:

Recipe:

4 eggs

¾ cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon lemon or lime zest

2 ½ cups half-and-half or milk

1 tablespoon butter

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla or vanilla bean paste

2 overly ripened bananas

1 recipe whipped cream “meringue” for Pie 1 cup whipping cream 2 tablespoon sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla (optional)

1 recipe Baked Pastry Shell 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour ½ teaspoon salt ¼ cup shortening ¼ cup butter, cut up, or shortening ¼ cup cold water



Instructions:

Prepare Baked Pastry Shell (see below). Separate egg yolks from egg whites. Set aside yolks for filling and whites for meringue. Preheat oven to 325°F. Prepare Meringue for Pie before preparing filling; set aside meringue (see below). For filling, in a medium saucepan stir together sugar and cornstarch. Gradually stir in half-and-half. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly; reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Add lemon or lime zest. Remove from heat. Gradually stir about 1 cup of the hot mixture into egg yolks; return to the remaining hot mixture in saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly; reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in butter and vanilla. Slice bananas into 1/4 inch thickness and line the baked pastry shell. Set aside extra for topping the pie. Pour cooled filling over bananas into baked pastry shell. Spread whipped cream “meringue” over filling, sealing to edge of pastry. Using the back of a spoon, swirl meringue to form high, decorative peaks. Let stand in a cold place for about 30 minutes before serving.

Baked Pastry for a Single-Crust Pie

Preheat oven to 450ºF. In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea-sized. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening the flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon of water at a time, until the flour mixture is moistened. Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. On a lightly floured surface use your hands to slightly flatten pastry. Roll pastry from center to edges into a circle about 12 inches in diameter. Wrap pastry circle around the rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate without stretching it. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry even with the plate’s edge. Crimp edge as desired. Prick bottom and sides of pastry with a fork. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 6 to 8 minutes more or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.

Whipped cream “meringue” for Pie

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8