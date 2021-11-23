What’s your least favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When it comes to the Thanksgiving feast, which side dish do you reach for first?

A new survey reveals which ones you’re least likely to reach for. According to Instacart and Harris poll, candied yams are the least favorite side dish of 27% of Americans.

That’s followed by green bean casserole and cranberry sauce. The survey also revealed Americans like white meat over dark meat for their turkey. And the secret ingredient for any dish is — butter.

Instacart says, last November it delivered nearly 3.4 million pounds of butter. A million pounds more than the month before.