HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for some residents rushing to do last minute Christmas shopping, some stores will have adjusted store hours.

Supermarkets:

Whole Foods Market

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

TIMES Supermarkets

Christmas Eve: 5 am – 10 pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Tamura’s Market

Christmas Eve: Open during normal store hours — each location varies

Christmas Day: Closes at 4 p.m.

Don Quijote:

Christmas Eve hours at all locations: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Christmas Day: Honolulu location: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Pearl City and Waipahu locations: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Big box stores:

The following big box stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target

Christmas Eve hours: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Costco

Christmas Eve: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart

Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Malls

The following malls will be closed on Christmas Day.

Ala Moana Center

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pearlridge Center

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Windward Mall

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Ka Makana Alii

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Kahala Mall

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Waikele Premium Outlets