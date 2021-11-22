What’s open and when on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thanksgiving and Black Friday is almost here and there are a few places statewide to check out, but save yourself time by knowing what is open and what is not.
Shopping Centers’ Holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 25 & Black Friday, Nov. 26:
- Ala Moana Center — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Windward Mall — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pearlridge Center — Open on Thanksgiving & Open on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Waikele Premium Outlets — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Ka Makana Ali’i Center — Closed on Thanksgiving, some tenants may open & on Black Friday open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Kahala Mall — Closed on Thanksgiving with select stores open:
- The Compleat Kitchen: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Fun Factory: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- IL Gelato Hawaii: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jamba Hawaii: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jeans Warehouse: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Kahala Barber: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Kahala Theatres: 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Longs Drugs: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Macy’s: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Curbside pickup only
- Starbucks: 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Starbucks Drive Thru: 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
- Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Prince Kuhio Plaza (Hawaii Island) — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Queen Kaahumanu Center (Maui) — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kukui Grove Center (Kauai) — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Best Buy — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Walmart — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Target — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Costco — Cloased on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 9 a.m to 8:30 p.m.
- Sam’s Club — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 10 a.m to 8:00 p.m.
- Lowes — Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Home Depot Closed on Thanksgiving, Open on Black Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Store hours maybe different at different locations
City and County of Honolulu operations’ holiday schedule:
- Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical exainer, and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.
- Refuse will be collected adn transfer stations, conveniene centers, H-Power, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit opala.org for information.
- Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit honolulu.gov/parks for park use guidelines.
- Municipal golf courses are open. Visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for revised play information.
- The Honolulu Zoo will open. Visit honolulu.gov/zoo for information.
- The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Visit blaisdellcenter.com for information.
- People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:
- On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapi’olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikiki streets. View the list of Waikiki streets here.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow