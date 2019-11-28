What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day for city services in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — – City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The holiday schedule for City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

-Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

-TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org.

-Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

-Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

-The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

-The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

-All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

-On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi’olani Regional Park and metered parking lots.

-Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.