What’s open and closed in Honolulu on Memorial Day, plus Lanikai traffic restrictions to last until December

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, May 31 to observe the Memorial Day holiday.

Below is the holiday schedule for City operations:

OPEN

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services are open.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information.

for route and schedule information. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Click here for more info.

for more info. Parks and botanical gardens are open. Click here for park use guidelines.

for park use guidelines. Municipal golf courses are open. Click here for revised play information.

for revised play information. The Honolulu Zoo will be open.

will be open. 23 total campsites have been reactivated at the following 11 campgrounds: Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Gardens’ three campgrounds (Kahua Kuou, Kahua Nui, & Kahua Lehua) Kaiaka Bay Beach Park Kalaeloa Beach Park Kalaniana‘ole Beach Park Kea‘au Beach Park Kualoa Regional Park Mā‘ili Beach Park Swanzy Beach Park Waimānalo Bay Beach Park

have been reactivated at the following 11 campgrounds:

Note: Camping rules remain in effect, including 10 people per campsite, no dogs, no alcohol, no driving motor vehicles on the beach, and no more than three camping tents per campsite.

CLOSED

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

box office will be closed. People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

TRAFFIC

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa Drives.

Parking will also be restricted on cross-streets connecting to Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa Drives.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikiki streets. Click here for the list.

for the list. Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

LANIKAI PARKING RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE AFTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The barriers will be left in place in Lanikai after Memorial Day weekend due to the ongoing construction by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) in the area.

BWS is replacing water mains in several areas of Lanikai in phases.

Parking will be restricted beginning Tuesday, June 1, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This parking restriction is expected to last through December.