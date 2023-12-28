HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 first told viewers about the baby girl left in the trash by her mother and rescued by a good samaritan on Christmas Eve. Officials confirm the infant was taken to the hospital and is receiving care, but what happens to her next?

An unsettling start to an innocent baby girl’s life, born on the sidewalk around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, then put in a garbage bin by her own mother.

She was pulled from the trash by a neighbor who called 911 and held her until the ambulance arrived.

Dr. Jim Ireland, director for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said incidents of children being abandoned like this are very rare in Hawaii.

“In my whole career, which is 30-plus years, I know of maybe half a dozen at the most. It’s very, very uncommon,” Ireland explained. “Just delivering alone without calling for help is an unusual situation. So, fortunately, that’s very, very rare. We had an outstanding paramedic crew that night, took really good care of the baby, got them to the hospital.”

The Honolulu Police Department has opened a child abandonment case. The mother still has not been located.

So, what happens to the baby now?

In an email, the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Branch said: “CWS does not confirm or deny involvement with a family but when it is determined that a child is subject to imminent harm, the child can be taken into protective custody and temporary foster custody is assumed by the department.”

According to DHS, they first try to find a family member to care for the child. If that is unsuccessful, they’ll look for other foster options.

It may never become known exactly why the mother chose to give birth on the sidewalk and leave her baby in the trash. But lawmakers want everyone to know about the safe haven law, which allows people to leave a newborn at a hospital or with first responders without any repercussions. Representative John Mizuno first introduced the bill in 2007.

“It’s the very first bill that I passed into law. House Bill 1830 was Act 7, and it’s to save newborn babies from abandonment,” Mizuno said. “If that young girl knew about the law, she could have had the baby at Queens Medical Center, a hospital, and relinquished the baby right after birth and there would have been no criminal charges at all.”

Mizuno said he wants people to know this law exists so horrible incidents like this can be avoided.