HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s hard to go wrong when it comes to Hawaiian crafts and ono food.

That’s part of what will be available this weekend in Waikīkī as Aloha Festivals will have its annual Hoʻolaulea in Waikīkī; and on Sept. 30, it’s the 75th Annual Floral Parade.

Joining KHON2’s Sam Spangler in studio is Monte McComber, board member of Aloha Festivals.

So, what kind of fun can we expect at this year’s parade?

“The theme of this year’s Aloha Festivals is “Pili’aina” — to have kinship with the land,” explained McComber.

What do folks need to know about coming down to join?

Aloha Festivals Hoʻolaulea will be Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along Kālakaua Avenue,” added McComber. “And the Floral Parade will be on the Sept. 30.”

If you can’t catch that in person, then KHON2’s Modern Wahine Brook Lee and Aloha Authentic’s Kamaka Pili will be hosting a live-stream both on KHII and on KHON2.com.