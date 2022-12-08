HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States House has approved the $847.3 billion Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act and Sen. Mazie Hirono said that $1 billion of the funds was secured for the defueling and closure of Red Hill.

“The military must do everything it can to earn back trust from our communities,” said Congressman Ed Case. “This can only be done by coordinated performance and partnership among all services over time.”

Another $800 million will go towards upgrading the military infrastructure in Hawaii.

“In addition to Red Hill, families and servicemembers in Hawaii continue to bear the brunt of other aging and poorly maintained military infrastructure,” said Hirono.

Hirono listed where the funds for military infrastructure upgrades would directly go:

Delivering for Hawaii

Directs the Secretary of the Navy to pay for the cost to transfer customers off the Navy’s electrical system at Kalaeloa to a new system operated by Hawaiian Electric.

Authorizes up to $40 million in funding for planning and design for the Waterfront Production Facility at Pearl Harbor Shipyard.

Authorizes $446 million for the replacement of Dry Dock 3 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham.

Authorizes $7 million for the construction of an aircraft maintenance hangar at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay.

Authorizes $10 million for the construction of missile magazines at JBPHH.

Authorizes $57.9 million for the Bachelor Enlisted Quarters at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay.

Authorizes $40 million for the C-40 Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay.

Authorizes $29 million for the National Guard Readiness Center, Kalaeloa.

Authorizes $89 million for the Air Force Research Laboratory, Maui Experimental Site.

Authorizes $25 million for the Company Operations Facility, Schofield Barracks.

Authorizes $33 million for Water System Upgrades at Fort Shafter.

Authorizes $38 million for the Potable Water System at Tripler Army Medical Center.

Authorizes a 4.6% salary increase for servicemembers.

Strengthening Our Ability to Protect the Pacific Region

Directs INDOPACOM to submit a report on the international agreements necessary to achieve the necessary force presence in the Pacific, and a plan for entering into those agreements.

Directs the Secretary of the Navy to implement the Comptroller General’s recommendations to the Shipyard Improvement Optimization Plan to better understand the anticipated costs of the program.

Sets a floor of at least 31 amphibious assault ships in the U.S. fleet.

Authorizes $436 million for INDOPACOM theater campaigning.

Authorizes $19 million for the Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability to connect training ranges across the Pacific.

Authorizes $2.4 million for INDOPACOM Pacific Movement Coordination Center to support collaboration and information sharing across the Pacific region.

Authorizes $8 million for the Asia Pacific Regional Initiative (APRI) to strengthen the U.S. military’s relationships with Pacific region partners.

Authorizes $250 million for LPD Flight II Advance Procurement to support the procurement of additional amphibious transport docks.

Prioritizing Sustainability