What’s closed in Kauai County on Kamehameha Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In observance of Kamehameha Day, County of Kauai offices will be closed on Thursday, June 11, along with all refuse transfer stations as well as the Kapaa and Waimea swimming pools.

The HI-5 bottle redemption center in Lihue at the Kauai Resource Center and the Puhi Metals Recycling Center will also be closed on Kamehameha Day.

The HI5 bottle redemption centers at Arzadon Industrial in Kapaa and at the Koloa Fire Station will remain open. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no break for lunch.

The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged. The Kekaha Landfill will also be open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. for commercial businesses and the public.

The Kauai Bus will operate on a modified on the holiday.

For more information about The Kauai Bus, please visit the Transportation website, www.kauai.gov/transportation; on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thekauaibus, or call 246-8110.

For more information on normal pool hours, visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website, www.kauai.gov/Parks, or call 241-4460.

For more information about recycling and waste disposal, visit the Recycling website, www.kauai.gov/recycling, or call 241-4841.

