What’s closed during King Kamehameha day on Oahu

Correction: The city sent out a release correcting that the 24/7 Lanikai parking restrictions ended on May 27. The sentence that referred to the parking restrictions has been deleted from the post below.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed in observance of King Kamehameha Day on Thursday, June 11.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows.

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information, and rider guidelines.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open.

Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit honolulu.gov/parks for park use guidelines.

Municipal golf courses are open. Visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for revised play information.

The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve remains closed.

The Honolulu Zoo will be open. New hours for the Honolulu Zoo are Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the entrance closing at 2:30 p.m.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center and box office remain closed.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls will remain closed.

Driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

Parking is restricted on all streets and shoulders in Lanikai, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through June 30.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

