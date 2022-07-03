HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and many will be preparing to celebrate the federal holiday. So what will be open and what will be closed?

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

CLOSED: City and County of Honolulu offices Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office People’s Open Markets will not be held COVID-19 Respond Line (808-768-CITY) All satellite city halls and drive licensing centers



OPEN: Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit honolulu.gov/opala for more information. Parks and botanical gardens are open.



Holiday schedule for stores on Oahu:

Most major malls and stores will be open on Independence Day. For instance, Walmart, Walgreens and Target will be operate during its normal store hours.

However, Costco will be closed in observance of the holiday and Sam’s Club will close earlier than usual at 6 p.m.

Most malls show no change in hours on Monday but it is incouraged that shoppers check store websites to see if they will be open. Ka Makana Aliʻi will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in observance of the holiday.

The holiday schedule for the County of Kauai operations will follow these closures:

CLOSED: COVID-19 mobile testing at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center COVID-19 testing at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall A all neighborhood centers Puhi Metals Recycling Center Reynolds Recycling HI5 Redemption Center in Lihu’e Kekaha Landfill All refuse transfer stations. Since the Kapa‘a and Waimea swimming pools are closed on Mondays, the holiday will be observed on Tuesday, July 5, for swimming pool staff.



OPEN: The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged. The Kaua‘i Bus will be operating on its regular schedule.



The County of Maui said all County Offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

All public libraries and library support offices throughout the state will be closed on Monday, July 4.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

If you want to know what events and celebrations will be held during the Fourth of July, click here.