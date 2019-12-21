What you need to know when it comes to recycling your live Christmas trees

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Don’t forget to recycle your live Christmas trees when the holidays are over.

The city provides automated curbside green waste collection to more than 160,000 homes on Oahu. For those with green carts, officials are asking residents to remove all Christmas tree decorations and cut the tree to fit inside the cart with the lid closed. They said to cut the tree into lengths up to three feet and trim branches to ensure that it will fall freely from the cart during collection. Trees with tinsel or flocking should be cut, bagged and disposed of in the gray cart.

For households on manual curbside collection, cut the tree into lengths up to three feet, bundle and place at the curb on your normal refuse day. Residents may drop off whole Christmas trees at the nearest Refuse Convenience Center (except for Wahiawa Convenience Center) or at the Kapaa Transfer Station in Kailua. Residents may drop off trees with no flocking or tinsel for free at the composting facility in Wahiawa.

Condominiums and commercial buildings may deliver large loads of Christmas trees directly to the composting facility – tip fees will be waived over the holidays. To arrange these deliveries, contact ENV’s Refuse Division at 768-3200.

For more information, click on Holiday Trash Tips at www.opala.org.