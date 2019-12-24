What you need to know for Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual Hawaii Bowl kicks off Christmas Eve at 3 p.m. with the University of Hawaii playing against Brigham Young University (BYU).

The stadium said ticket sales have been going good so far and are urging people to come early to avoid any hassle.

They’re expecting it to be busy on the roadways around the stadium Tuesday morning, with it being a work day and the final day for Christmas shopping.

“We don’t want people to come here, you know 45 minutes before kick off and expect to just breeze right in,” said Ryan Andrews, Aloha Stadium Deputy Manager. “Traffic always builds up that last hour before kickoff.”

Stadium gates will open at 10 a.m. at gates two, three and four, with alternate parking at Radford High School and Stadium Marketplace.

For early tailgaters, there’s even an extra addition for the kids.

“We will have the snow-zone in front of the box office for the keiki starting at 1 p.m., so that’s popular. We will have Santa here, face painting and a lot of fun and games for the kids to enjoy,” said Andrews.

As for getting into the gates, Andrews recommends only bringing what you need like your ticket, ID and some cash.

“In terms of turnstile gates, like any other UH game, people need to be prepared for our one bag policy, so obviously keep their bags limited to one and only 12 by 6 inches by 12 inches in size.”

He also recommends being aware of what’s off limits, like outside food and drinks, noisemakers and coolers.

“We know tomorrow we are expecting some wind and some rain, and we do not allow umbrellas inside the stadium so people might want to come with a poncho or a parka to keep themselves dry.”

Additional prohibited items include illegal Drugs, cans and bottles, fireworks or inflatable objects of any kind. They also prohibit confetti, balloons, lasers, poles and sticks, skateboards or rollerboards, motorized remote control objects and animals that are not service animals.

For those sitting in the upper levels, the stadium confirms that the restrooms there have been fixed. Fans had to use lower level bathrooms starting last month due to water pressure issues.

“We did have the pumps fabricated and sent in, air-freighted in and then they have been installed. So we don’t anticipate any problems at all tomorrow or moving forward for this matter,” said Andrews.

Tickets are still available for the game. The box office at the stadium will be open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for additional sales.