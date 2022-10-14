HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquake activity continues to increase at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. On Friday, a magnitude-5.0 quake was recorded. No tsunami is expected.

People across the Big Island felt light shaking from the morning’s seismic activity. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said initial reports indicate some minor property damage in the Pāhala area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Though there are no signs of imminent eruption at this time at Mauna Loa, the U.S. Geological Survey says it continues to be in a state of “heightened unrest,” likely caused by renewed input of magma into its summit reservoir system. The USGS says as the reservoir expands, it is triggering small quakes.

Mauna Loa remains at a yellow “advisory” status, which indicates that a volcano is exhibiting signs of unrest above known background levels but does not indicate an eruption is either likely or certain. The reason why Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists think that a Mauna Loa eruption is not imminent at this time is by looking at the past.

While the locations of recent shallow quakes are similar to those prior to the 1975 and 1984 eruptions, other precursory signals are missing, including upward migration of quakes, sustained strong harmonic tremor, among other factors.

What can you do to prepare for an eruption?

HVO recommends preparing an emergency kit and making a family plan. The amount of time you have to respond to a Mauna Loa eruption depends on how close you are to the eruptive vent, how steep the slope is between you and the vent and the rate at which lava is being erupted.

The Ka‘ū and South Kona districts are more at risk due to the steep slopes and close proximity to the rift zone. Past eruptions resulted in lava flows reaching the ocean in less than a day.

For information on how to prepare for natural disasters, visit the HI-EMA and American Red Cross websites. FEMA also offers information specific to preparing for volcanic eruptions.

To see a live feed of Mauna Loa, click here.

HVO will continue to closely monitor Mauna Loa for any changes.