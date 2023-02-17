HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those that play word games, particularly the New York Times crossword, they may be seeking the answer to the question, what word is on Hawaii’s license plates? And, no, it’s not KHON.

There are a few words that are synonymous with Hawaii and its people. Some words have gained notoriety because of movies and some have traveled around the world on the lips of visitors and ex-pats.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The word comprises many connotations, depending on the context.

We celebrate it in festivals, we named a stadium after it and the word appears in many songs.

It is a greeting, it is love, it is affection. It is hello, it is goodbye. It is the spirit of Hawaii and this land.

Did you know that Hawaii is the Aloha State? Yes, it is.

If you did then you know that that’s what appears on Hawaii’s license plates, Aloha State.

Still didn’t get it?

Alright, alright, here’s the answer to your question–Aloha. That’s the word you’re looking for, it’s aloha–the spirit of these islands and the culture that we breed.

If you guessed rainbow–too long of a word to fit in that crossword, you wouldn’t be too far off. Hawaii license plates are also known for the rainbow in the background, which has been a part of Hawaii license plates for more than 30 years.

However, that design will be retired sometime in the near future because the license plate numbers have nearly gone through the alphabet. The current numbers being issued are starting with the “W”, only leaving “X, Y and Z”.

Residents would like to see older designs revived, like the profile of Kamehameha the Great as the background.

We bet you’ll notice Hawaii’s license plates the next time you visit or get into your car to drive home today.