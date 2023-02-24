HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public will have one last chance to visit and tour the Aloha Stadium but what does this mean for its Swap Meet & Marketplace.

The Swap Meet is a source of revenue for many small businesses and a value to Hawaii which is why the state said it will continue to operate.

The Stadium Authority said it “is committed to supporting the Swap Meet & Marketplace before, during, and after construction of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.”

According to the state, the current hours of the Swap Meet are:

Wednesday’s from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday’s from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday’s from 6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

General admission to enter through the parking gates is $2 for 12 years and older but for kamaaina and active military with valid ID it is $1. Children 11 years and under have free admission.

Note that paying for admission is cash only.