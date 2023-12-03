HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Alaska and Hawaiian airlines reaching an agreement to combine, the Alaska CEO confirmed they plan to merge loyalty programs between the two.

“We will do all the matching so if you are an elite member on Hawaiian we will transfer you to that same status to Alaska Airlines,” said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska.

The exact process of the how the match will occur, will come after the $1.9 billion deal closes in about 12 to 18 months. Within in that time frame, Hawaiian Airlines said its miles benefits will remain the same.

“It will be easy to match because it’s how you gain status we did it before with Virgin America,” said Minicucci.

While the airlines said they will stay true to its own individual branding, the loyalty program will be the common platform between the two.

“So I’m not sure what we’ll call — maybe they’ll change the different levels and you’ll have the different brands you’ll have the Alsaka brand, you’ll have the Hawaiian brand,” added Minicucci.