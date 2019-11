HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s a look at what will be open and closed on Veteran’s Day, November 11.

All Satellite City Halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The bus will run on a state holiday schedule.

There will be no mail delivery, but trash will be picked up.

As for parking, it will be restricted in Lanakai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.