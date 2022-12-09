This Christmas, let your dog join in the fun with its own holiday sweater.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There’s nothing better than opening up a Christmas box and seeing a sweet Christmas puppy inside.

Expanding the family during the holidays can be a great thing to do, especially if you have kids who are off school on winter break.

However, it’s important to remember how big of a responsibility it is to own a puppy.

Puppies come with a lot of work like potty training, crate training, making sure they are up to date on all vaccinations and more.

Before you go out and decide to pick up the perfect Christmas pup it’s important to think about your life for the next 7-10 years because animals aren’t just a one-year commitment.

According to the ASPCA owning a dog is a big commitment, especially during the holidays.

You need to make sure you have the right food, teething toys, dog beds, crate size, dog leashes, harnesses and more.

Dog Supply Checklist:

Premium-quality dog food and treats

Food dish

Water bowl

Toys, toys and more toys, including safe chew toys

Brush & comb for grooming, including flea comb

Collar with license and ID tag

Leash

Carrier (for smaller dogs)

Training crate

Dog bed or box with warm blanket or towel

Dog toothbrush

It’s important to also find a veterinarian close to your house to get them on a puppy vaccination plan and find out more resources on trainings in your local area.