HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today is Tax Day. For first time tax filers, the process can be a bit tricky and a little confusing, but there are a couple things to know to make next year’s tax season go smoothly.

To start, what are taxes?

According to the Tax Foundation, a tax is a mandatory payment collected by local, state and national governments from individuals or businesses to cover the costs of general government services, goods, and activities.

Years ago, between 3000 and 2800 BC, the first tax system was used in Egypt where taxes were collected twice a year on goods according to Dr Richard Willis. Click here to find out more about the origin of taxes.

Important forms to know about taxes:

W-4: This is a form given to an employee to fill out in the beginning of a job to let the employer know how much taxes to take out of the paycheck.

W-2: January 31 of each year, your employer, even if you don’t work there anymore, will give you a W-2, which shows how much you earned in wages, tips and other compensation from the previous year. This has information you need to file your taxes.

Things you need to know before filing your taxes:

Full name: All the names on a taxpayer’s tax return must match Social Security Administration records. If you have changed your name, notify the IRS.

Social security number

Your address: If your address has changed, you need to notify the IRS to make sure you receive any IRS refunds. If you are renting, the landlords’ full name and address is needed.

You can have a power of attorney or third-party help file your taxes. This can be a family member or friend, a tax professional, attorney or business.

You can file for a six-month extension on filing your taxes, but the IRS suggests paying any owed taxes by your original due date to avoid possible penalties.

Once an account is created with the IRS people can find out how much they owe, look at payment history and make payment plans, see the prior year adjusted gross income and be able to view other tax records.

Click here for more in-depth information on taxes.