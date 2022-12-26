HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents are closing out this year and heading into 2023 with a bang! But before celebrating, there are a few things to note about buying and setting off fireworks.

Don Quijote started selling firecrackers as early as 3 a.m. this morning, Dec. 26. However, if you’d like to purchase them, you must have a permit.

Carl Otsuka, Honolulu Fire Department Fire Inspector, said “The permits are nonrefundable though. The fee is nonrefundable, and the last day to buy the permits also was the Dec. 21. Permits are available ten days prior to each event. This year, we sold approximately 13,600. Compared to last year, we got in a little over 20,000.”

All firecrackers must be used at the address that is on the permit, and it must be shown if asked by Honolulu Police Department. They can only be set off between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“I want people to keep in mind that sparklers or jumping jacks or other fountains that they may have had in the past, those are illegal. If you do set them off and you’re caught by the police department, you may be subject to arrest.” Carl Otsuka

HFD responded to 11 firework related calls last New Year’s Eve; six of them were medical injuries. They said to always have a hose nearby and to call 911 in an emergency. “Fireworks are for people 18 and over. You shouldn’t be letting your children play with fireworks; and also, you know, if you have a couple of duds with short fuses, you shouldn’t be trying to relate them,” said Otsuka.

They also suggest wearing ear protection; and if you are sensitive to flashing lights or smoke, then it is best to stay indoors.