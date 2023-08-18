HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a somber mood in the islands as Maui’s recovery continues.

At the top of the list for things to do this weekend is to go through your belongings to see what can be donated to relief efforts for survivors of the Maui fires. Click here for a guide on how to donate.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

There have been lots of events cancelled out of respect for what is happening. But not all events have been cancelled. This is what’s happening around Hawaiʻi over the weekend.

Friday, Aug. 18

Hawaiʻi Island:

The 2023 Hana No’eau Hawaiian Arts Festival is taking place at the Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium in Hilo from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Stephen Inglis Cuts the Dead Some Slack is taking place at the Palace Theater in Hilo from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

An opportunity to participate in Volunteer Day at the Native Hawaiian Plant Nursery from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kauaʻi:

The Garden Isle Quilters Quilt Exhibit & Sale is taking place at KSA Art Gallery in the Kukui Grove Center in Līhuʻe from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oʻahu:

The 29th Annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival is taking place at the Hawai’i Convention Center in Exhibit Halls I & II from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Opening Ceremonies for the Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival are taking place in Waikīkī from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Obon Dance & Festival – Mililani Hongwanji begins at 7 p.m.

The Hapa Haole Hula & Music Concert is taking place at the Rock-a-hula Theater from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The One Uddah Mid’summah by Jackie Pualani Johnson event is taking place at the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Fireworks! take place every Friday beginning at 7:45 p.m.

The Pride at Work Hawaiʻi Welcome Back Pau Hana get together is taking place at Chiko’s Tavern from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kariel’s Mermaid Academy is taking place at Turtle Bay Resort from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for kids ages 4 to 12.

Kumu Kahua Theatre presents Mendokusai beginning at 7 p.m.

One Uddah Mid’summah by Jackie Pualani Johnson a take on Shakespeare’s A Midsommer Night’s Dream takes place at the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Ola Ka Noʻeau: Excellence in Hawaiian Artistry takes place at Bishop Museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s Elemental: Earth, Air, Fire, and Water Art Show is taking place at Arts at Mark’s Garage from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Live music with Kalau is taking place at Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Maui:

Ukulele Lessons at The Shops at Wailea is taking place at The Shops at Wailea from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kamaʻāina Nights ft. Shane Kahalehau is taking place at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Hawaiʻi Island:

The 2023 Hana No’eau Hawaiian Arts Festival is taking place at the Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium in Hilo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monica is taking place at the Palace Theater from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kauaʻi:

The Garden Isle Quilters Quilt Exhibit & Sale is taking place at KSA Art Gallery in the Kukui Grove Center in Līhuʻe from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oʻahu:

The 29th Annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival is taking place at the Hawai’i Convention Center in Exhibit Halls I & II from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 19th Annual Korean Festival – “Flavors of Korea” is taking place at Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Art On The Zoo Fence takes place Along the outside of Honolulu Zoo fence on Monsarrat Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Red Bull Party Wave is taking place at Kūhiō Beach Waikīkī from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Obon Dance & Festival – Jodo Mission Of Hawaiʻi is taking place at the Jodo Mission of Hawaiʻi from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Mililani Jam is taking place at Town Center of Mililani from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert For Maui is taking place at Bishop Museum on their Great Lawn from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lesbian Night at Atlas Honolulu begins at 7 p.m.

Creative Coping: Art & Poetry is taking place at the ʻĀina Haina Public Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Honolulu Family Keiki Workshop: Keiki Terrarium is taking place City Mill in the Kailihi-Palama area from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Made with Aloha Gift Fair is taking place at Pearlridge Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Drag Brunch at Proof – I Heart Leos begins at 1 p.m.

Mele and Art in Our Kakaʻako is taking place at Kalokoʻeli Courtyard from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Baby Sleep Workshop with Sustainable Sleep is taking place at TLD Backyard in Kailua beginning at 5 p.m.

It’s Elemental: Earth, Air, Fire, and Water Art Show is taking place at Arts at Mark’s Garage from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Maui:

Drawing & Illustration Club – Workshop & Guided Open Studio with Katie Peterson is taking place at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Duo Diorama is taking place at Keawala‘i Congregational Church from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ukulele Lessons at The Shops at Wailea is taking place at The Shops at Wailea from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Hawaiʻi Island:

The Volcano Farmers Market is taking place at Cooper Center from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Kokua Kailua Monthly Stroll is taking place at Historic Kailua Village from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monica is taking place at the Palace Theater from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kauaʻi:

The Garden Isle Quilters Quilt Exhibit & Sale is taking place at KSA Art Gallery in the Kukui Grove Center in Līhuʻe from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oʻahu:

The 29th Annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival is taking place at the Hawai’i Convention Center in Exhibit Halls I & II from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert For Maui is taking place at Bishop Museum on their Great Lawn from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Back-to-School Fundraiser for Hale Kipa is taking place at Bacchus Waikīkī from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Aloha State Softball League Season 2 is taking place at the Ala Wai Community Park beginning at 9 a.m.

The Bank of Hawaiʻi Family Sunday is taking place at the Honolulu Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Polo Club Sunday In The Country is taking place at the Hawaiʻi Polo Club from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Nightly Live Hawaiian Music at Kani Ka Pila Grille – Nathan Aweau is taking place at the Kani Ka Pila Grille at the Outrigger Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Made with Aloha Gift Fair is taking place at Pearlridge Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live Music at The LookOut taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Closet Swap event is taking place at Proof Social Club from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Afro808 Salsa/Bachata with live band! is taking place at the Ala Wai Golf Course from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Mini Middle Ages Faire is taking place at the Kaimuki Public Library from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lōkahi Kailua Market is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s Elemental: Earth, Air, Fire, and Water Art Show is taking place at Arts at Mark’s Garage from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Maui:

Ukulele Lessons at The Shops at Wailea is taking place at The Shops at Wailea from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Now that you are acquainted all the amazing events that are taking place across the islands, you have your pick of things to do.

Of course, there’s always going to the beach, too.