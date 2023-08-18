HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a somber mood in the islands as Maui’s recovery continues.

At the top of the list for things to do this weekend is to go through your belongings to see what can be donated to relief efforts for survivors of the Maui fires. Click here for a guide on how to donate.

There have been lots of events cancelled out of respect for what is happening. But not all events have been cancelled. This is what’s happening around Hawaiʻi over the weekend.

Friday, Aug. 18

Hawaiʻi Island:

Kauaʻi:

Oʻahu:

Maui:

Saturday, Aug. 19

Hawaiʻi Island:

  • Monica is taking place at the Palace Theater from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kauaʻi:

Oʻahu:

  • Art On The Zoo Fence takes place Along the outside of Honolulu Zoo fence on Monsarrat Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Mililani Jam is taking place at Town Center of Mililani from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Maui:

  • Duo Diorama is taking place at Keawala‘i Congregational Church from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Hawaiʻi Island:

  • Monica is taking place at the Palace Theater from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kauaʻi:

Oʻahu:

  • A Closet Swap event is taking place at Proof Social Club from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Maui:

Now that you are acquainted all the amazing events that are taking place across the islands, you have your pick of things to do.

Of course, there’s always going to the beach, too.