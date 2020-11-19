What to expect for Black Friday 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Is Black Friday 2020 cancelled? Tina Yamaki with the Retail Merchants of Hawaii says no, but it will feel different for shoppers.

“We’re looking at more of a gray November. A lot of the Black Friday sales have already started,” Yamaki explained.

She says, there will be “doorbuster” deals, but not as many as years past.

“The state and city really limited the number of people that can be in our stores. And people are not willing to really go out and shop.”

Yamaki says the pandemic has more people shopping online. Most stores have opted not to open early, instead choosing to advertise sales early on their website.

“So people have started shopping earlier. And we also know that, a lot of people have either been laid off or had their salaries reduced, and people have a finite amount of money that they’re going to spend at Christmas time. The stores have that in mind,” she explained.

People’s shopping habits have changed and Yamaki says retailers expect less impulse purchases.

“In the past you’d see people buy like, two Christmas presents for family, and one for me. Or, two presents for friends and one for me,” Yamaki said. “Because you’re seeing all these great deals. What we’re hearing now, is people may buy something for themselves but they’re really ‘list shopping.’ It’s like, ‘I’m buying only the Christmas gifts or only the presents I need to buy.'”

Yamaki says, while she does expect some shoppers to queue up at big box retailers on Black Friday, lines likely won’t be as long this year.

“A lot of retailers, from the first shutdown, had to retool their business model. I mean, let’s face it, we’re living in a different new norm type of lifestyle now,” she said.

“Retailers are also not bringing in the large volume of items. A lot of times now, with the retailer or manufacturers or the distributors. They’re demanding cash on delivery. They have to pay up front, it’s no longer where they get an invoice and they can pay in 60 days,” Yamaki added.