HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii at Manoa move in days are set for Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Friday, Aug. 19. Hawaii Pacific University has their move in day on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at all locations on Oahu.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

UH spokesperson, Moanikeala Nabarro said they expect 3,000 students to move in. Nabarro also mentioned the student housing “is at full capacity and were really looking forward to welcoming these incoming haumana or students and their family back on campus. Here at UH 80 percent of our classes will be in person.”

UH is requiring masks for students and faculty in most indoor classroom settings. As far as move in day, Nabarro said “we’re not requiring anyone to wear a mask for move in day, but we’re still highly encouraging it especially if you find yourself with a big group of people during move in or while you’re in an elevator.”

UH also wants to stress that making your time slot is very important for easy flow of moving in and traffic.

Also, as stressful as this day can be, try to have fun.

“Enjoy the moment, create memories, get to know your roommates and your RA.” Moanikeala Nabarro

HPU said masks are highly encouraged but not required on campus with just under 800 students moving in for the academic year. “If they’re not feeling well, we you know, we ask them to stay home and postpone. I think there’s opportunities for us to still engage for those students who can’t make it,” said HPU dean of students.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HPU said there will be signs along with faculty and staff to help with the flow of move in, but to still anticipate traffic in downtown and near the windward campus.