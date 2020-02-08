What to expect at the 2020 Punahou Carnival

Rides, games, malasadas and Portuguese beach soup. It’s that time of the year again for the Punahou Carnival.

The event will be from February 7, Saturday, to February 8, Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

Hosted by the Class of 2021, this year’s event theme is “Music Through the Ages: A Chart-Topping Carnival.”

There will be an art gallery that’ll feature over 1,000 works of arts, which were created by over 300 Hawaii artists.

Fresh malasadas, mango chutney, kiddie games, E.K. Fernandez rides, White Elephant treasures and live musical entertainment are among the many draws for the annual Carnival, which dates back to 1932.

Admission to the Punahou Carnival is free, and scrip will be available for purchase throughout the Carnival grounds.

Similar to 2019’s event, E.K. Fernandez will utilize a Fun Pass for its rides, games, and food.

PARKING

Parking is available on campus on a first-come, first-served basis. Paid parking is generally available at nearby community institutions. The Carnival is also accessible by city buses 4, 5 or 18.

Catholic Charities (corner of Nehoa and Ke’eaumoku)

Friday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cost is $10 all day (no in/out privileges)

Central Union Church

Friday: 6:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cost is $10 all day (no in/out privileges)

Kapiolani Hospital

Friday: from 3 p.m.

Saturday: all day

First 2 hours: $3

2 – 4 hours: $5

4 – 8 hours: $9

8 – 24 hours: $25

Lutheran Church of Honolulu

1730 Punahou St.

Friday and Saturday: Lots open at 10:45 a.m. and close at 11:15 p.m. (no in/out privileges).

Cost is: $15

Lot entrances are on Dominis Street and Poki Street.

Maryknoll Grade School

1722 Dole Street

Friday and Saturday: 5:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

$15 for 4 hours (no in/out privileges)

$50 all day (no in/out privileges)

Maryknoll High School

1526 Alexander Street

Friday and Saturday: 5:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

$15 for 4 hours (no in/out privileges)

$50 all day (no in/out privileges)

The Parish of St. Clement

1515 Wilder Ave.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Cost is: $18 per day (no in/out privileges).

Limited Parking passes available: $40 1-day pass (with in/out privileges) and $70 2-day pass (with in/out privileges) passes may be purchased on-site on carnival days.

Shriners Children’s Hospital

1310 Punahou Street

Friday: 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Reserve online

Parking: $35 (reserved stall with in/out privileges)

Friday: 4 – 11:59 p.m.

Reserve online

Parking: $20 (with in/out privileges)

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Reserve online

Parking: $20 (with in/out privileges), $35 (reserved stall with in/out privileges)

WHAT IT COSTS

Most of the games, food booths, and merchandise (white elephant, etc) at the event will require payment in scrip. This can be purchased in $10 sheets of 20 scrip (1 scrip = 50 cents) at multiple locations within the carnival grounds. Some booths also accept cash and credit cards, including:

Art Gallery (scrip, cash or credit card)

Silent Auction (scrip, cash or credit card)

Alumni Store (scrip, cash or credit card)

Hawaiian Plate (scrip or cash)

O-Men Produce and Açai Bowl (scrip or cash)

Pa‘ani Flowers (scrip or cash)

Tshirts (scrip or cash)

E.K. Fernandez rides, games and food booths require payment using Fun Pass.

For the full price list, click here.

Proceeds from the two-day event will help to support the nearly 700 students at Punahou School who benefit from the School’s need-based financial aid program.

For more details on the Punahou Carnival, visit their website.