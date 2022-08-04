HONOLULU (KHON2) – Have you noticed your dog coughing after taking them to the dog park? You will probably want to take them to the vet to get screened for Kennel Cough.

Kennel Cough is here in Hawaii and can even occur in a vaccinated dog, however the duration and severity are normally shorter.

Kennel Cough is usually described as a very harsh hacking or coughing sound. It may sound like something is stuck in their throat and they’re trying to cough it out.

When a dog is infected with Kennel Cough, they will shed infectious agents in respiratory secretions. These secretions become aerosolized and float in the air.

A healthy dog can breathe these secretions in and become infected. Infected dogs can be contagious for about two to three weeks, even after their symptoms have improved.

This is a big part in how it spreads in Hawaii, so if your dog is sick, it is best to keep them away from other dogs.

According to Pet Vet Animal Hospital, there is not a single vaccine that can prevent Kennel Cough; however, a variety of vaccines can help prevent it or reduce the virus from becoming severe.

They recommend talking to your vet about getting Bordatella bronchiseptica, canine adenovirus type 2, canine parainfluenza virus, canine distemper and canine influenza vaccines.

Kennel Cough treatment may vary. In some cases, it could be very mild and improve itself with time. Dogs typically won’t lose their appetite or activity level.

For more helpful information about Kennel Cough head to Pet Vet Animal Hospital’s website.