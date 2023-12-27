HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Japanese tradition in celebrating the New Year is returning as stores across Oahu are preparing for Fukubukuro.

Toward the end of every year, participating stores will fill mystery items into Fukubukuro Bags for shoppers to purchase for at least half the retail price.

The following stores will be participating:

Ala Moana Center

Monday, Jan 1., 2024 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ABC Stores

Alo Yoga

Amy’s Hallmark

Big Island Candies

Coach

Crazy Shirts

Fossil

Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical

Green Planet CBD

Happy Wahine Boutique

Havaianas

Hawaiʻi’s Finest

Herve Chapelier

Homecoming Honolulu

Hot Topic

Island Slipper

Jungle Fun Island

Kahala

Kailua Crystals

kate spade new york

Kay Jewelers

Lacoste

Laine Honolulu

LeSportsac

Levi’s

Local Motion

L’Occitane

Lupicia

mālie

Martin & MacArthur

MICHAEL KORS

Minamoto Kitchoan

Moomin Shop Hawaii

Moshi Moshi

Na Hoku

Nature Republic

Ray-Ban

Ripcurl

San Lorenzo Bikinis

Sephora

sunglass hut

T&C Surf Designs

Ted Baker London

The Body Shop

Tommy Bahama

Tori Richard

Tory Burch

Workshop 28

Zwilling J. A. Henckels

For those looking to get extra lucky, Ala Moana said they will also have a sweepstake from Dec. 28 – Jan. 1 to give participants a chance to win one of four mystery grab bags worth more than $500 each.

International Market Place

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 – Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Aesop

Anthropologie

Crazy Shirts

MCM Worldwide

Martin & MacArthur

Michael Kors

Mitsuwa Marketplace

Sunglass Hut

Vera Bradley

Kamakana Alii

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 – Monday, Jan. 7, 2024

2BDesired

The Blessed Life

The Collective by Hawaii’s Finest

Cosmic Beauty

Hawaii’s Finest Clothing

Keep it Simple

Moani Island Bistro & Bar

No’eau Designers

Ocean Creations

Razor Games

Razor Sports

Sweet Honey Hawaii

Royal Hawaiian Center

Monday, Jan. 1 – Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

ABC Store

Dean & Deluca

Harbors Vintage

House of Mana Up

Island Slipper

Jimmy Choo

Junbi

kate spade new york

Kira x Miffy

LeSportsac

Lole

Love Renaissance

Original Grail

Royal Hawaiian Quilt

Tim Ho Wan

Tory Burch

Fukubukuro bags will be available while supplies last so stores encourage that you head down early.