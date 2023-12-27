HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Japanese tradition in celebrating the New Year is returning as stores across Oahu are preparing for Fukubukuro.
Toward the end of every year, participating stores will fill mystery items into Fukubukuro Bags for shoppers to purchase for at least half the retail price.
The following stores will be participating:
Ala Moana Center
Monday, Jan 1., 2024 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- ABC Stores
- Alo Yoga
- Amy’s Hallmark
- Big Island Candies
- Coach
- Crazy Shirts
- Fossil
- Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical
- Green Planet CBD
- Happy Wahine Boutique
- Havaianas
- Hawaiʻi’s Finest
- Herve Chapelier
- Homecoming Honolulu
- Hot Topic
- Island Slipper
- Jungle Fun Island
- Kahala
- Kailua Crystals
- kate spade new york
- Kay Jewelers
- Lacoste
- Laine Honolulu
- LeSportsac
- Levi’s
- Local Motion
- L’Occitane
- Lupicia
- mālie
- Martin & MacArthur
- MICHAEL KORS
- Minamoto Kitchoan
- Moomin Shop Hawaii
- Moshi Moshi
- Na Hoku
- Nature Republic
- Ray-Ban
- Ripcurl
- San Lorenzo Bikinis
- Sephora
- sunglass hut
- T&C Surf Designs
- Ted Baker London
- The Body Shop
- Tommy Bahama
- Tori Richard
- Tory Burch
- Workshop 28
- Zwilling J. A. Henckels
For those looking to get extra lucky, Ala Moana said they will also have a sweepstake from Dec. 28 – Jan. 1 to give participants a chance to win one of four mystery grab bags worth more than $500 each.
International Market Place
Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 – Monday, Jan. 1, 2024
- Aesop
- Anthropologie
- Crazy Shirts
- MCM Worldwide
- Martin & MacArthur
- Michael Kors
- Mitsuwa Marketplace
- Sunglass Hut
- Vera Bradley
Kamakana Alii
Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 – Monday, Jan. 7, 2024
- 2BDesired
- The Blessed Life
- The Collective by Hawaii’s Finest
- Cosmic Beauty
- Hawaii’s Finest Clothing
- Keep it Simple
- Moani Island Bistro & Bar
- No’eau Designers
- Ocean Creations
- Razor Games
- Razor Sports
- Sweet Honey Hawaii
Royal Hawaiian Center
Monday, Jan. 1 – Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024
- ABC Store
- Dean & Deluca
- Harbors Vintage
- House of Mana Up
- Island Slipper
- Jimmy Choo
- Junbi
- kate spade new york
- Kira x Miffy
- LeSportsac
- Lole
- Love Renaissance
- Original Grail
- Royal Hawaiian Quilt
- Tim Ho Wan
- Tory Burch
Fukubukuro bags will be available while supplies last so stores encourage that you head down early.