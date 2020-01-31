What steps do doctors take if a patient shows signs of the Coronavirus?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coronavirus symptoms are similar to the flu and we’re still in flu season.

So doctors say the most important question to ask sick patients is if they’ve traveled to China recently. Once doctors have that information, they’re required to report it to the state.

According to state health officials, if a doctor meets a patient who traveled to Wuhan on or after December 1st and got sick within 2 weeks of leaving, the doctor should:

Notify infection control personnel immediately

Get the patient’s travel history

Fill out a Person Under Investigation Form, and notify the Health Department

“The most important question for us here in Hawaii right now is to ask about a travel history. We only are worried about Coronavirus in patients who have traveled from China in the last 14 days,” said Dr. Melinda Ashton, Hawaii Pacific Health Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer.

That patient would then be given a face mask and immediately be placed in isolation at the hospital. Samples will be taken, prepared by the state, and air shipped to the CDC lab for confirmation. State officials say the CDC lab turns around testing in a 24 to 48-hour window.

“The CDC is in Atlanta and right now the CDC is doing all of the testing,” said Dr. Ashton, “for Hawaii, that adds some travel time and so forth. The CDC has also released information on how to do the testing and labs around the country are getting ready for that. Maybe we won’t need it but we will likely be able to test locally when the need arises.”