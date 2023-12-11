HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city and Army Corps of engineers want to know what you think about the plan to prevent a potentially catastrophic flooding event in Waikiki.

Officials said without protection, a catastrophic flood will damage homes, critical infrastructure, and create widespread loss, and not only in Waikiki, but also surrounding communities.

They spent the last two years creating a proposal for flood protection, which includes a barrier along the Ala Wai Canal, and the streams that empty into it.

A public meeting is taking place Tuesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mission Memorial Auditorium.

The public comment period ends Jan. 8.