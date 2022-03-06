HONOLULU (KHON2) — Island weather has been so nice lately that it’s offered a number of chances to view what the legendary broadcaster Jim Leahey calls our “magnificent Hawaiian islands”.

Nainoa Thompson has seen the world navigating Hokulea using the heavens to guide the way. He knows good conditions for seeing islands.

“The mornings are the best because the mountains are cold,” Thompson said. “So cold, dry air pushes the clouds down. And the afternoons are the worst because the land heats quicker than the ocean. And you have convection as you know, and so it hides the islands, and then and then the wind will hide islands too.”

One thing Thompson has yet to see is Hawaii Island from his home of Oahu.

“I’ve never seen the Big Island from Oahu I think it’s too far of the curve of the earth unless you’re elevated up on the ridges if you’re hiking up on the ridges,” Thompson said.

According to University of Hawaii geologist Scott Rowland, it is technically possible, but it requires perfect conditions and viewing the island from a perch atop a southern Oahu peak like Koko Crater.

On a clear day, like Sunday, from Honolulu’s east side, you can see nearly all of Maui County: Molokai, Haleakala, and Lanai. But even the state’s infographic on the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail mistakenly lists East Molokai as the West Maui Mountains.

“It’s interesting walking along you wouldn’t know any different it’s on a sign so it’s got to be right, kind of thing,” visitor Derek Gilstrap said of the graphic.

Despite ongoing disagreements from many Hawaii residents over what you can and can’t see, both Rowland and Thompson say you can see Kauai from Oahu’s north shore, and Oahu is visible from Kauai.

If you’re unsure, free apps like PeakFinder can help show you what you’re looking at.

Thompson recommends that folks take the time out to look and see for themselves.

“For me, it’s always being in nature in that kind of level in that kind of wild and seeing the world differently than we do from a freeway or from the shopping mall,” Thompson said. “To be up in nature, it’s extraordinarily inspiring for me so I have a lot of Aloha for those who will take the effort to see the world in such a beautiful way.”