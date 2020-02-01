What is the Wuhan coronavirus?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Wuhan strain of coronavirus hasn’t been seen before.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are trying to figure out how the virus works and how it’s spread.

Dr. Rupal Gohil, an internal medicine doctor, said there are no vaccinations for it yet, but it’s in the works.

“As far as what people should do right now, it’s really the general basic health precautions,” said Gohil.

She said this includes washing your hands often with soap and water, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth and cleaning and dis-infecting objects and surfaces.

“The coronavirus appears to be spread to the air. So basically somebody coughs and that cough can carry the virus particles, and that actually can be what contaminates surfaces or that somebody else comes in contact with,” said Gohil.

She said the coronavirus is a respiratory virus, which means its symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. These symptoms usually show up within 14 days after you’re infected.

While anyone can catch the virus, it’s children, the elderly and people with chronic respiratory illnesses like asthma that can experience the most severe symptoms.

This sounds similar to many other viruses, even the flu. So how can you tell the difference between the common flu and coronavirus?

“The main difference is exposure to somebody from Wuhan China. That risk is the highest risk,” said Gohil. “So somebody that’s been on contact with somebody from Wuhan China or they’ve travelled to China and they have a fever, they have a cough, shortness of breath, those are the highest risk factors for having coronavirus.”

“If you have not travelled to China. If you have not come into contact with somebody from China, it’s much more likely that your symptoms are related to the influenza.” Dr. Rupal Gohil

The CDC said you can’t get the virus from things sent from China like a package.

If you think you might be sick with the virus, the CDC recommends staying at home and calling your doctor to find out more about what you can do.