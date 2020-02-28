What is “community spread?” We asked local health experts to explain

Health officials say one of the latest cases of COVID-19 confirmed in California could be the first community spread of coronavirus in the US. According to the CDC, community spread means the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. We also asked local health experts about it.

Dr. Kalani Brady, John A. Burns School of Medicine: “We are looking to see whether there is a community member that may not have a travel history or exposure history and would spread the virus to somebody else that then catches coronavirus. So that’s what a community spread means”

Health officials say people should continue to follow precautionary measures including washing your hands frequently and staying home if you’re sick.