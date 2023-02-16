HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is under a Flood Watch as a storm approaches Hawaii.

With the storm comes the threat of heavy rainfall, flooding and damaging winds.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A Kona Low, the storm that is threatening the state, is also known as a sub-tropical low, according to John Bravender, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

These systems form in low latitudes and “tap[s] into moisture from the tropics.”

Kona Lows bring the possibility for heavy rain and flash flooding because the airmasses have a lot of moisture in them. But, according to Bravender, it’s not just the rainfall totals but how fast the rain falls out of the sky.

Bravender said Kona Lows are “very much like a tropical cyclone that you would see with a hurricane, tapping into lots of deep tropical moisture that can give very intense rainfall rates and cause a lot of flash flooding problems. So from that standpoint, rainfall [is] a big hazard.”

Typically with Kona Lows, Bravender said, is that the most impact is usually felt on the east side of the system, which can result in prolonged periods of heavy rain.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Kona Lows are a “hybrid between a winter storm and a tropical cyclone. They still tap into a lot of tropical moisture, and we can have damaging winds as we’ve seen in previous kona lows, but not the same intensity or concentrated-ness that you would get from a tropical cyclone.”

Thunderstorms are expected as well and residents are urged to prepare ahead of time.