HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the state of Hawaii huddles under a Flood Watch as a storm known as a “Kona low”, the storm makes its way over the island chain.

With this type of storm, the National Weather Services is warning everyone that it will bring the threat of heavy rainfall, flooding and damaging winds.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A Kona Low is also known as a sub-tropical low. This is according to meteorologists from the NWS.

As explained by the NWS, these storm systems form in low latitudes. Once these storms begin forming, they “tap into moisture from the tropics”. According to Chevy Chevalier, the Kona low that is hitting the Hawaii archipelago the week of Nov. 26 has a cold core.

A Kona low inevitably brings the very real possibility for heavy rainfall that will bring flash flooding. This is because the airmasses in the storm have a lot of moisture in them.

However, with a Kona low system, it’s not necessarily the rainfall total amounts that are important. What’s important is how the rain falls out of the sky.

The NWS said that this makes a Kona low very much like a tropical cyclone that are typically associated with a hurricane. These storms tap into lots of deep tropical moisture which can give very intense and heavy amounts of rainfall rates.

And this amount of rainfall can cause a great deal of flash flooding problems. So, as you can see, rainfall is a big hazard during a Kona low.

NWS also said that most of the storm’s impact will be felt on the east side of the system, since it can result in prolonged periods of heavy rain.

A Kona low is described by NWS as a hybrid system between a winter storm and a tropical cyclone. Both tap into copious amounts of tropical moisture that includes damaging winds. However, we can expect a Kona low not to be the same concentrated intensity as a tropical storm.

Thunderstorms also accompany a Kona low system which is why it is imperative that residents prepare for the impacts of it.

“Kona Lows originate from a deep kink in the jet stream (a band of strong winds high in the atmosphere that steer weather systems) that sinks south and pinches off, leaving behind a low-pressure circulation that is cut off from the main core of the jet,” NASA said. “These cut-off lows can linger for several days.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, it important that you prepare for flooding and heavy rainfall. Outdoor activities are discouraged at this time since flooding can impact mountainous and ocean areas.