HONOLULU (KHON2) — The price of ownership, particularly of land and homes, has become something unattainable for many.

For decades, property in the United States was relatively cheap and easy to attain for middle- and high-income families.

But, as fewer and fewer people occupy the middle echelon of income, attaining a family home is becoming more and more difficult.

This made KHON2.com wonder what $500,000 would buy, home-wise, in Honolulu versus other cities in the U.S. We turned to Zillow to research home prices around the country.

Honolulu

For our base, let’s explore what $500,000 will get you in Honolulu.

According to Zillow, this amount will get a home that is a penthouse condominium. The space is approximately 1,900 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms and balcony access on three sides in Waikīkī.

The HomeOwner’s Association fee is approximately $2,000 per month with each square foot costing about $266.

With our base rate and info, let’s explore other cities.

New York City

In Manhattan, $500,000 will get a 1,000 square foot condominium with three bedrooms and one bathroom in Hamilton Heights. The HOA fee is $773 per month with each square foot costing $500.

In Brooklyn, this amount will get a condominium with approximately 1,000 square fee and two bedrooms and one bathroom in Bay Bridge. The HOA fee is around $1,100 per month with each foot costing $455.

In Queens, the $500,000 will get a single-family residence with about 900 square feet. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom in St. Albans. There would be no HOA. Each square foot costs $534.

In the Bronx, you can get a 1,700 square foot multifamily home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in Williamsbridge. There is a one-car garage, and each square foot costs $284.

Finally, we have Great Kills in Staten Island. Here, you can get a single-family semi-attached home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms that is just over 1,300 square feet. There is a carport, and each square foot costs $362.

Boston

Outside Boston in Dorchester, you can get a condominium that is 926 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The HOA is $190 per month, and the price per square foot is $540.

Philadelphia

In Manayunk, you can get a townhouse that is just over 2,600 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is no HOA, and the price per square foot is $192.

Chicago

For the North Park area of Chicago, you can get a condominium with two bedrooms and two bathrooms that is around 1,400 square feet in South Loop. The HOA is $724 per month, and each square foot costs $337.

Detroit

In Downtown Detroit, you can get a 1,300 square-foot condominium with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The HOA is $925 per month, and each square foot costs $383.

Minneapolis

For this city, you can get a single-family home that is located in Diamond Lake with three bedrooms and two bathrooms that is just over 1,900 square feet. There is not HOQ, but there is a two-car garage. The price is $257 per square foot.

Cleveland

In Ohio City, you can get a single-family home that is just under 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is a three-car garage, and the price is $253 per square foot. There is no HOA.

Atlanta

In the southwest Atlanta area, you can get a 3,000 square foot single-family home for $500,000. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms with an attached garage. The HOA fee is $875 per year, and each square foot costs $151.

Orlando

In Vista East, you can get a five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home that is just under 3,000 square feet. The HOA fee is $46 per month, and each square foot costs $185.

New Orleans

In the Fillmore area, you can get a three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home that is around 3,000 square feet. It has a detached garage, and each square foot costs $166. There is no HOA.

Dallas/Fort Worth

In the Dallas/Fort Worth area, the cities merge into a mega city. Most of the homes in the $500,000 range are fixer-uppers and need a fair amount of investment to make them nice again. Here, you can get a four-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home that is nearly 3,500 square feet.

There is an attached garage, and each square foot costs $144. There is no HOA.

Austin

North of Austin in Indian Oaks area, you can get a single-family home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms that is just over 2,000 square feet. Each square foot costs $229.

Houston

In the Clinton Park Tri Community area, you can get a single-family home that is around 2,800 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on .28 acres, and each square foot costs $173.

St. Louis

In St. Louis’s Central West End, you can get a single-family home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms that is just over 2,000 square feet. There is a two-car garage and no HOA, but the price per square foot is $227.

Pheonix

In Sienna Vista, you can get a single-family home that is just under 3,000 square feet that has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The HOA monthly fee is $82. There is a three-car garage, and the price per square foot is $185.

Denver

In the Union Station area, you can get a condominium that has one bedroom and one bathroom with 535 square feet. The HOA is $443 per month, and the price per square foot is $935.

Seattle

In North Queen Ann, you can get a condominium that has two bedrooms and two bathrooms that is just over 1,000 square feet. The HOA is $612 per month, and the price per square foot is $478.

Salt Lake City

In Downtown Salt Lake City, you can get a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium with 696 square feet. The HOA is $340 per month.

Portland

In the Hosford-Abernathy area, you can get a single-family home that is just under 2,500 square feet with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The price per square foot is $202, and there is no HOA.

Las Vegas

In an area southwest of Las Vegas proper known as Enterprise, you can get a single-family home that is just over 2,500 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is a two-car garage, and the HOA is $130 per month. The price per square foot is $199.

Los Angeles

In South Park, you can get a studio condominium. The HOA is $1,018 per square feet, and the HOA is $483 per month.

San Francisco

In Lower Nob Hill, you can get a condominium that is 631 square feet with one bedroom and one bathroom. The HOA is $1,220 per month, and the price per square foot is $792.

San Diego

In San Carlos, you can get a condominium that is just over 800 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The HOA is $335 per month, and the price per square foot is $620.

There we have it. Honolulu fairs well when it comes to home prices compared to other U.S. cities. It is neither the most expensive nor the least expensive.