HONOLULU (KHON2) — The weekend is coming, and Hawaiʻi has some of the most gorgeous beaches in the world.

When residents try to choose their favorite, it can be hard sometimes. And visitors usually only get a small glimpse of all that Hawaiʻi has to offer.

So, KHON2.com decided to explore the favorite beaches of our very own KHON2 and KHON2.com reporters.

Brigette Namata’s favorite beach is located in Lanikai. She had this say about her experience there.

“My favorite beach is Lanikai. It was one of the first beaches I ever went to when I moved to Hawaii 10 years ago,” explained Namata. “I was soooo enamored by its beauty and the overall feeling it gave me, that anytime I’m near the area, I associate it instantly with happiness.”

A view of the twin islands of Nā Mokulua from Lanikai Beach in Kailua, Hawaii. (Photo/Getty Images)

Gina Mangieri’s favorite beach is Lanikūhonua. She had this to say about it.

“Lanikūhonua, notable not just for its perpetually perfect sunsets and powdered-sugar sand, but for its cultural heritage and significance,” exclaimed Mangieri.

Max Holloway and Alessa Quizon got married on April 16, 2022 at Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Ko Olina. (Photo/Redefined Weddings)

Howard Dashefsky couldn’t make up his mind between Kailua and Lanikai beaches.

“Both have perfect water, the softest sand, family friendly; and it’s my neighborhood beach because I live in Kailua. No brainer,” declared Dashefsky.

Justin Cruz’s favorite beach is Kalalau Beach which is located on Kauaʻi.

“I chose Kalalau because it’s a different beach experience being so remote,” said Cruz. “You are often the only one on the beach during the day, and the beautiful Na Pali Coast is your backdrop with gushing waterfalls. At night, the clearest skies allow you to see the Milky Way and shooting stars that are too numerous to count. Just watch out for falling rocks due to goats above the cliff.”

Kalalau Beach is located on Kauaʻi island, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Justin Cruz)

Rob DeMello is a big fan of windward side beaches, too.

“My favorite beach is Kailua Beach Park,” said DeMello. “Growing up in Enchanted Lake, it was always a bike ride away as a kid. Had the best of times on the bike path, fishing and doing anything and everything on the miles of beach that would take us into Lanikai or down towards Aikahi. To this day, whenever I’m there, it makes me feel like I’m 10 years old again.”

A three-year-old Rob DeMello enjoys the beach in Kailua, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Rob DeMello)

Alan Hoshida has a less known beach that is his favorite.

“My favorite beach spot is just before Aloha Shrimp in Hau’ula,” said Hoshida. “One of my first and favorite memories on the island was grabbing a garlic shrimp plate from Aloha Shrimp, pulling over at a random spot and just enjoying it all.”

Manolo Morales enjoys going to Lanikai beach.

“I don’t make it to the beach often, but the one I really like is Lanikai,” said Morales. “As soon as I sit down and look out at the ocean at Lanikai, I feel like I’m on vacation. The water is nice and calm, and the sand is so fine and smooth. I usually wind up taking a picture and sending it to friends on the mainland to make them jealous.”

Lanikai Beach Park is located in Kailua. (Photo/Manolo Morales)

For Kamaka Pili, Kūhiō Beach in Waikīkī is his place to go.

“To me, Waikīkī holds some of the best waves,” declared Pili. “It’s not too crazy but lots of fun; and if you think of the deep history that Waikīkī holds, then it makes surfing there much more meaningful.”

People take in the sun and surf on Waikīkī Beach in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, early Feb. 20, 2022. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo/DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Max Rodriguez also like to go to Waikīkī.

“My favorite beach is Kaimana Beach,” said Rodriguez. “I’m sure to always bump into a friend there, and the water is always great for swimming. No wonder why it’s also a favorite spot for the Hawaiian Monk Seals!”

Kaimana Beach is located in Waikīkī, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kaimana Beach Hotel)

Bryce Moore loves Baby Makapuʻu Beach.

“I was about 14 and swimming with some friends at Baby Makapuʻu when a monk seal swam right up to us,” reminisced Moore. “We tried to stay completely still, but the seal was so playful and looked like it was trying to get us to dance with it. I’ll never forget it!”

Makapuʻu Beach is located on Oʻahu island, Hawaiʻi.

Nikki Schenfeld said that Waikīkī is her favorite place to be.

“I love Waikīkī Beach because it’s not the North Shore,” exclaimed Schenfeld. “There are throngs of people to make people watching a fantastic pastime!”

Cheyenne Sibley enjoys Ke Iki Beach.

“My favorite beach is Ke Iki Beach because of how the sand feels on my feet,” said Sibley. “I also love watching the amazing waves in the winter and going freediving in the summer. Plus, I’ve seen some of the most breathtaking sunsets at that beach where a picture couldn’t do it justice!”

Elizabeth Ufi loves Waimānalo.

“I like how the trees create a perfect amount of shade and the color of the water.”

Waimānalo Beach Park is located in Waimānalo, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Elizabeth Ufi)

This reporter has a preference for Sherwoods Beach.

“I love this beach and how it reminds me of being in an English forest,” said Harjo-Livingston. “But instead of freezing my bum off, I get to sit under the glowing sun on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.”

Sherwood Forest Beach Park is located in Waimānalo, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Sandy Harjo-Livingston)

